IOC monitoring coronavirus situation closely with WHO

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that it is working closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) and monitoring the developments in the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The epidemic, which has affected thousands across the globe and caused several disruption in the qualification calendar for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has now led to murmurs of it being a threat to the Olympics scheduled in July.

IOC Medical and Scientific Director Richard Budgett said in a letter addressed to athletes that they should follow WHO's advice regarding the disease while travelling.

"Athletes' welfare is a top priority for the IOC, and we are working with National Federations and National Health Associations to ensure that you remain well-informed and updated about the developments related to the spread of coronavirus. Most importantly, you should be safe during this crucial period," he said.

"Qualifying events are being studied and appropriate health concerns are being taken care of. Japan is working extremely hard to ensure that athletes visiting the country are protected," Budgett added.

The 2020 Olympic Games is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.