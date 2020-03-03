IOC confident of 'successful' hosting of Tokyo Olympics

Image Source : AP Olympic Games in Tokyo to be held between July 24 to August 9 this year.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board on Tuesday expressed its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games in Tokyo to be held between July 24 to August 9 this year.

The IOC board heard a report on all the measures taken so far to address the coronavirus situation, which was followed by a comprehensive discussion, a statement on IOC's official website read. It appreciates and supports the measures being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo's plans to host safe and secure Games, the statement read.

A joint task force had already been created in mid-February, involving the IOC, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Japan's Olympic Minister had on Tuesday said that the Tokyo 2020 Games could be moved from the summer until later in the year due to fears over coronavirus outbreak. In a response to a question in the Diet, Seiko Hashimoto said Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "calls for the Games to be held within 2020", BBC Sport reported.

She added that "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement".

"We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned," Hashimoto added.