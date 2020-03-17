Coronavirus outbreak: WWE WrestleMania 2020 to be held at training facility in Florida behind closed doors

Image Source : TWITTER:@WWE In this year's mega-event Edge vs Randy Orton is supposed to be the biggest match of the night with the friend turned foes to rip each other apart inside the ring.

The WWE's annual wrestling extravaganza WrestleMania-- often called the Super Bowl of wrestling -- will not be held at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium. WWE, however, said it will still hold its scheduled April 5 card on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida. WWE ran an empty arena edition of 'Smackdown' last Friday and was set to run Monday's 'RAW' from the performance center.

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. The mega event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. It has been held annually in football stadiums in 2007 and usually draws some of the biggest crowds of the year for any sports entertainment event.

The last year's WrestleMania took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte created history at MetLife Stadium with first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in which the Irish star won the Raw Women's Championship.

In this year's mega-event Edge vs Randy Orton is supposed to be the biggest match of the night with the friend turned foes to rip each other apart inside the ring. In the other matches, Roman Reigns is all set to square up against WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, which could be the main event this year, with title on the line.

WWE veterans The Undertaker and John Cena will also return to in-ring action in WrestleMania after a long time. 'The Deadman' will face the Phenomenal One AJ Styles, meanwhile, Cena will lock horns with Bray Wyatt.

(With AP Inputs)