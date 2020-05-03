China to remain host for Asian Olympic wrestling qualifiers

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The continental hosts for the Olympic wrestling qualifiers remain unchanged, meaning that China will host the qualifiers next year.

United World Wrestling (UWW) has confirmed China, Morocco and Hungary will remain the hosts of continental qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which have been postponed until next year.

It came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the updated wrestling qualification system for the Games, Xinhua news agency reports.

Xi'an in China will host the Asian continental qualifier, the event which was among the first postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

El Jadida in Morocco is due to stage the joint Africa and Oceania qualification event, with Hungary's capital Budapest hosting the European qualifier.

All three continental events are scheduled to take place in March next year, with two places available in each division at the qualifiers.

Bulgaria's capital Sofia is due to host the World Qualification event, which will determine the final berths at the Games.

"We are very happy to be able to announce the next steps towards the Olympic Games for all the athletes," UWW said.

"They will have a clear understanding of the qualification process and be able to adjust their preparation to achieve their goal - be qualified for the Games."

