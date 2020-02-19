Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona Masters: Saina Nehwal advances to second round but Prannoy loses

India's Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles second round of the USD 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters with a 21-16 21-14 win over Germany's Yvonne Li here on Wednesday.

Sania took just 35 minutes to beat her opponent in the first round match.

Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy also won their mixed doubles first-round match against Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21, 21-16, 21-17.

However, H S Prannoy lost to Malaysian Daren Liew 18-21 15-21 to bow out of the tournament.

Saina is looking to keep her Tokyo Olympic hopes alive after an inconsistent outing in 2019 and she also didn't enjoy a good start this year. She has crossed the first round in only one of the three events in 2020.