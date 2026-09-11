Vinesh Phogat barred from World Championship trials, Delhi High Court denies plea

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has denied wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s request to take part in the selection trials for the World Championships 2026. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Phogat’s plea for interim relief late Thursday, holding that the eligibility requirements laid down by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) could not be waived for her while their legality remains under examination.

The court said the September 7 eligibility circular applies equally to athletes and that participation in the specified competitions is a requirement for the categories covered by the policy.

“To reiterate, the criteria prescribed under the circular dated September 7, 2026 apply uniformly to all athletes. An athlete who has not participated in the prescribed competitions, for whatever reason, would not fall within the eligibility categories specified by respondent no. 1 (WFI),” the court said.

Phogat approached court after WFI changed eligibility framework

Phogat had approached the court after the WFI introduced its eligibility framework for selection trials in six Olympic weight classes. The criteria include medal winners from designated events, wrestlers attending the national coaching camp and athletes chosen for the 2026 U20 World Championships.

The 2024 Paris Olympics medallist has argued that the framework leaves her without a route into the trials because she missed several qualifying events while away from competition following pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery.

Notably, Phogat became a mother in July 2025 and later returned to training and competition. She cited her appearance in the Asian Games selection trials on May 30 as evidence of her competitive return. She competed in the 53kg category, where she won her quarter-final bout and advanced to the semi-final, where she lost to Meenakshi Goyat.

Now, her plea does not seek direct selection for India’s World Championships team. Instead, she wants permission to compete in the trials, where selection would depend on her performance.

The court noted that her maternity-related circumstances would be relevant to the broader challenge against the WFI policy but found they did not justify granting her an individual interim exception.

“Granting such interim relief to the petitioner alone, without first adjudicating upon the policy itself, may consequently result in unequal treatment of similarly situated athletes who are not before this court,” the court said.

Also Read:

Rohit Sharma refuses to comment on ODI World Cup 2027 plans, keeps door open