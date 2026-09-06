Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage wins Diamond League final in Neeraj Chopra's absence

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage created history by winning the men’s javelin throw title at the 2026 Diamond League Final in Brussels. He also became the first athlete from his country to secure the prestigious championship. At King Baudouin Stadium, the 23-year-old produced a decisive throw in the third round, sending the javelin 89.04 metres. With that, he surpassed Poland’s Dawid Wegner, who had taken the lead with a personal-best 87.47m.

Meanwhile, Rumesh had opened the competition with an 80.42m effort and followed it with 79.73m. Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago was initially ahead after throwing 83.99m in the opening round. Wegner then raised the standard with his third-round effort, but Rumesh answered later in the same round with the throw that ultimately decided the competition. He remained in control with subsequent marks of 85.96m and 85.76m before fouling his last attempt.

After securing the win, the Sri Lankan said the conditions at the stadium made it difficult to produce an even bigger distance. “Honestly, I couldn't get a big throw today because the weather conditions were quite difficult - it was very cold... so that's why I couldn't reach a big distance," Rumesh explained.

“I'm truly very happy about that. Coming from a small country like Sri Lanka, winning a major meet like this,” he said, as quoted by Olympics.com.

Wegner finished second, Walcott third

Wegner finished second, 1.57m behind the champion. Walcott retained third place with his opening-round 83.99m, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters moved to 83.70m with his fifth throw. Only 29cm separated the two Caribbean competitors. Kenya’s Julius Yego was fifth at 76.79m. Belgium’s Timothy Herman placed sixth with 71.79m, followed by American Curtis Thompson at 69.52m.

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who finished second in the Lussane Diamond League, was absent after withdrawing the previous week because of injury. He will also miss the upcoming Asian Games.

The Brussels victory completed a standout Diamond League season for Rumesh, who arrived at the final as the circuit leader. His season included a 92.62m throw at the Rome Diamond League in June, setting a Sri Lankan national record and becoming the world-leading mark.

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