Asian Games at risk? Hundreds of athletes forced to evacuate after severe flooding in Japan's Nagoya | WATCH

New Delhi:

Flooding in Japan’s Nagoya has put the upcoming Asian Games at risk. Hundreds of athletes staying there for the event were temporarily moved to safer ground after record rainfall in the city. Around 104mm of rain fell in a single hour on Tuesday, leading municipal authorities to issue an evacuation order in affected areas. Athletes housed at Garden Pier, where temporary accommodation has been created from converted shipping containers, were among those asked to leave.

Nagoya Port Authority officials said “hundreds” of athletes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. The group returned to its accommodation roughly two hours after the order was withdrawn.

In the meantime, Nagoya mayor Ichiro Hirosawa said about 400 athletes and staff members living in the temporary units had been taken to higher ground during the downpour. While several roofs were reported to have leaked, he said there were no injuries among the athletes and no major damage at the competition venues. He also expects the competition to go as planned.

“We are not worried about the conditions of the venues, and we believe there is no problem holding the Asian Games as planned,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Subway and bus temporarily suspended

The severe weather also affected parts of Nagoya’s transport network, with subway and bus services temporarily suspended. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest flood warning for a major river in the region, while local media reported that around 3,500 people sought refuge at emergency evacuation centres, as reported by AFP.

Rainwater also entered several venues scheduled to host Asian Games events. Hirosawa said the damage remained limited and would not disrupt the sporting programme. “There has been limited impact, like rainwater leaking from the roofs of some buildings, but the situation is not so serious that the opening on the 19th is in jeopardy for now,” he said.

“Given the current circumstances, I believe there will be no obstacles to holding the Asian Games,” he added.

Notably, the Asian Games will formally open on September 19, although competition begins earlier, with basketball scheduled to start on Thursday.

On the other hand, this year’s event does not have a conventional athletes’ village. Organisers are using a cruise ship, hotels and temporary wooden accommodation instead. More than 17,000 athletes and officials are expected to attend, exceeding the number at the Olympics.

Also Read:

India to send star-studded team to Asian Games, BCCI finally happy with accommodation arrangement