Ban on FMSCI president J Prithiviraj overturned

The Indian Motor Sport Appellate Committee (IMSAC) on Monday overturned a ban imposed on FMSCI president J Prithiviraj from officiating in national championships, following the death of three trespassing motorists during the Rally of Jodhpur last year.

According to a press release issued by the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, the IMSAC has upheld his appeal, declaring that the ban imposed on Prithiviraj was violative of all principles of natural justice.

"He was not put on sufficient notice before imposing (such a) major punishment,” the release, quoting the order, stated, absolving him of any lapses while organising the rally.

"I am glad that justice has prevailed," a relieved Prithiviraj said. "As COC (Clerk of the Course) of the Rally, I had taken all the required precautions to ensure safety of the drivers and spectators. There were no lapses on our part.

"As president of FMSCI, I would like to add that the motorsports fraternity has taken all the steps to curtail the spread of the corona virus in line with the government measures," he added.

The IMSAC noted in its verdict that the process itself was illegal and could not stand any test of reasonable conduct, especially as the council had not been given any power to impose any ban, either in the Articles of Association of the FMSCI or in its sporting code.