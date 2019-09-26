Asian Age Group Championships: India bags 9th gold

Image Source : AP The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team featuring Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash, Likith S.P. and Virdhawal Khade won India's ninth gold medal at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship.

The Indian team clocked 3:46.49 seconds to beat Thailand (3:48.89) while Hong Kong came third after clocking 3:53.99 seconds.

Srihari Nataraj (56.55) had a good outing in backstroke as he finished ahead of Hong Kong's Lau Shiu Yue (57.72) and Thailand's Kasipat Chograthin (58.41). Later, Sajan kept up India's lead with a time of 54.50 seconds while Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen clocked 54.50 seconds and Hong Kong's Cheung Yau Ming (56.60).

Likith, who was swimming breast stroke, extended India's lead after clocking the fastest time of 1:02.47 while Thailand's Nuttapong Ketin timed 1:03.69 and Hong Kong's NG Yan Kin clocked 1:05.82 seconds. At last, Khade clocked 53.00 seconds while Thailand's Tarit Thongchumsin clocked 52.29 seconds and Hong Kong's Fung Chung Ho 53.85 seconds.