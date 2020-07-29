2021 Tour de France preponed to avoid clash with Tokyo Olympics

Image Source : AP The Tour was originally scheduled to be held from July 2 to 25 while the postponed Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 23 start

The start of next year's Tour de France has been preponed by a week to avoid a clash with the Tokyo Olympics. The 2021 Tour will now begin on June 26 and end on July 18.

The UCI, cycling's global governing body, made the announcement while revealing its revamped 2021 calendar.

"With the Tokyo Olympic Games being held from July 23 to Aug 8 2021, the dates of several events have been adapted," said UCI said in its statement.

"It is of note that to avoid an overlapping of the Olympic road cycling races (July 24, 25 and 28) with the Tour de France (initially envisaged for July 2-25), the French stage race will finish on July 18, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics.

"As for the Vuelta Ciclista a Espana, it will be held a week earlier than its usual dates, to allow for a better transition between the Vuelta, the European Championships (announced for the weekend of 11-12 September) and the UCI Road World Championships.

"The organisers of the Amgen Tour of California (United States) and the Prudential Ride London-Surrey Classic (Great Britain) have not requested to register their event on the 2021 UCI WorldTour calendar."

