  4. Pakistan hockey team will be allowed to compete in Asia Cup in India: Sports Ministry source

The Hockey Asia Cup is set to be played from August 27 to September 7 in Bihar. Pakistan is one of the participating teams in the tournament, and according to a sports ministry source, the men in green will not be stopped from competing.

Pakistan Hockey team
Pakistan Hockey team Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup that will be played in India from August 27 to September 7 this year. The development comes within a couple of months after the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to the highest order across the border.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different. International sports demand that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war, but they show up at multi-national events," a sports ministry source said on Thursday. Pakistan's hockey team last toured India back in 2023, when they finished fifth in the Asian Champions Trophy.

More to follow...

Hockey Asia Cup Pakistan Hockey India Hockey
