Pakistan hockey team will be allowed to compete in Asia Cup in India: Sports Ministry source The Hockey Asia Cup is set to be played from August 27 to September 7 in Bihar. Pakistan is one of the participating teams in the tournament, and according to a sports ministry source, the men in green will not be stopped from competing.

New Delhi:

Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup that will be played in India from August 27 to September 7 this year. The development comes within a couple of months after the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated to the highest order across the border.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different. International sports demand that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war, but they show up at multi-national events," a sports ministry source said on Thursday. Pakistan's hockey team last toured India back in 2023, when they finished fifth in the Asian Champions Trophy.

More to follow...