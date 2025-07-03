Diogo Jota dies: Last goal of Liverpool star against Everton in Premier League goes viral | Watch Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a tragic car accident in the north of Spain. Watch his final goal for Liverpool in the derby against Everton at Anfield on April 2.

Madrid (Spain):

The football world was left in deep mourning after the sudden and tragic death of Portuguese and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. The 28-year-old died in a car accident while travelling through Spain with his younger brother, Andre Silva. As per initial reports, the incident happened in the north of Spain, near Zamora, when the duo tried to overtake a vehicle. However, one of the tires of their car burst, which led to a fatal accident.

Rising through the ranks in Portugal before making a name for himself at Wolves, he eventually signed with Liverpool in 2020, where he quickly became a vital part of the squad. Over five seasons, he scored 65 goals for the Reds in 182 appearances and played an instrumental role in their 2024–25 Premier League title run. On the international stage, he earned nearly 50 caps for Portugal, helping the national team win the UEFA Nations League earlier this summer.

Tributes have poured in from across the football community. Liverpool FC issued a statement calling the loss “heartbreaking beyond words,” while the Portuguese Football Federation described it as “a day of great sadness for our nation.” A minute of silence will be observed at all major matches this weekend in his honour. Former teammates, coaches, and fans have taken to social media to express shock and sorrow, remembering Jota not only as a gifted footballer but also as a humble and well-respected figure in the sport.

Jota’s final goal

Jota scored his last professional goal against Everton in the Premier League. On April 3, at Anfield, Jota scored the winning goal in the derby as Liverpool won the match 1-0. In the 57th minute of the match, he played a quick 1-2 with Luis Diaz, before dribbling past the Everton defence to put it behind Jordan Pickford.