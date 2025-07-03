Diogo Jota dies: Liverpool star's last Instagram post goes viral after his death | Check After the news of star Liverpool forward Diogo Jota's demise alongside his younger brother Andre Silva, the 28-year-old last Instagram post has been making the rounds all over social media. Jota posted an edit of his wedding edit.

New Delhi:

In tragic news coming from the city of Zamora in northwestern Spain, Liverpool’s star forward and Portuguese international Diogo Jota has passed away alongside his brother Andre Silva after being involved in a car accident. Jota, 28, and Silva, 25, were in a Lamborghini when they left the road due to a tire blowout while attempting to overtake.

It is worth noting that Jota got married to his long-time girlfriend, Rute Cardoso, just 10 days before his death. He is also survived by his three children. After the news of his death took the internet by storm, the star forward’s last Instagram post has been going viral all over social media.

Jota took to Instagram and posted an edit of his wedding. Just mere hours before his demise. “A day we will never forget,” Jota captioned the post.

Diogo Jota won five titles in his Liverpool career

While not a regular for Liverpool FC, Diogo Jota was always quick to make an impact whenever he took centre stage on the pitch. Throughout his career with Liverpool, Jota won one Premier League title, two Nations League titles, and two EFL Cups as well.

After the news of his passing, Liverpool FC took centre stage and expressed their condolences on Jota’s demise. They also talked about the passing of Jota’s brother Andre Silva.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support,” the statement read.