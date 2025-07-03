Ronaldo expresses shock at Diogo Jota's death; writes 'doesn't make sense, just now we were together' Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo expressed shock at Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva's shocking deaths in the north of Spain. The duo was involved in a car accident. Jota recently won the Premier League with Liverpool and the Nations League with Portugal.

Madrid (Spain):

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a tragic car accident on July 3 in the north of Spain. Just a few days ago, he married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso, and the pair has three young children. Tributes have poured in from the football community, and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest footballer to react to the tragic news.

“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married. To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you,” Ronaldo wrote on his social media.

When was the last time Ronaldo paired with Jota?

Ronaldo and Jota played together for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final against Spain. The match ended 2-2 in regular time. Jota was introduced in the 105th minute of the game. Portugal eventually went on to win the National League, beating Spain 5-3 in the penalties.

Apart from winning the National League, Jota also won the Premier League with Liverpool earlier in the season. In the 2024-25 season, the 28-year-old scored six goals and had three assists to his name in the league. Apart from winning the league title, Jota had also won the League Cup and the FA Cup with Liverpool. He joined the club from Wolves in 2020, where he was a vital cog in the attack.

In the meantime, Liverpool have issued a statement, supporting the family, fans and the club support staff in this tragic time.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support,” the statement read.