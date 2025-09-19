UEFA Champions League points table update: Where do big teams stand after gameweek 1? With the first week of the UEFA Champions League coming to an end, let us have a look at the updated points table of the tournament after the first week of the biggest club competition in the world.

New Delhi:

The first week of the new Champions League season ends with some excellent matches. Bayern Munich made quick work of Chelsea, and Marcus Rashford returned back to form to help FC Barcelona defeat Newcastle United. Manchester City defeated Napoli, whereas Liverpool continued their string of late winners, defeating Atletico Madrid.

With the biggest club competition in the world coming back, several star players returned back to form as well, helping their sides to stellar wins in the first week. With 36 teams in the group stage, the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, PSG, Sporting, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter, and some others have made the top 10 after the first week.

It is worth noting that after the first gameweek, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid both find themselves out of the top 10 standings, despite winning their matches, as they are behind on goal difference.

However, with a good show in their games, the two European giants will look to climb the standings in the coming matches.

Marcus Rashford powers Barcelons to excellent victory

The latest big-money clash in the Champions League was between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United. Hansi Flick’s men kept Newcastle at bay in the first half before Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 58th minute.

Furthermore, the English forward hit one of the most lucrative shots from outside the box to make it 0-2. Anthony Gordon scored a consolation goal for Newcastle in the 90th minute as the game ended 1-2 in favour of Barcelona.

UEFA Champions League’s top 10 teams after gameweek 1:

Standings Team Matches Won Lost Goal Difference Points 1. Eintracht Frankfurt 1 1 0 4 3 2. PSG 1 1 0 4 3 3. Club Brugge 1 1 0 3 3 4. Sporting 1 1 0 3 3 5. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 1 1 0 2 3 6. Bayern Munich 1 1 0 2 3 7. Arsenal 1 1 0 2 3 8. Inter 1 1 0 2 3 9. Manchester City 1 1 0 2 3 10. Qarabag FK 1 1 0 1 3

Also Read: