Serge Gnabry's 2025/26 season comes to tragic end with injury, set to miss FIFA World Cup 2026

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In a major blow to Germany and FC Bayern Munich, the side’s star forward Serge Gnabry has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a torn adductor injury. The star player is likely to miss the rest of the season and is expected to miss Germany’s campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as well.

It is worth noting that Gnabry tore the adductor in his right thigh, as stated by the club, Bayern Munich; however, the club did not reveal the extent of the injury or the timeline of his return. But he is expected to be out for the rest of the season, as adductor injuries typically take two to three months to heal.

Notably, Gnabry had been in brilliant form for Bayern, starting both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and playing a key role, assisting Luis Díaz as he opened the scoring in the first leg.

As for his numbers, in 21 matches in the Bundesliga, Gnabry has a total of eight goals and seven assists. He is also a regular member of the German national team, and his absence could prove to be a big blow to the side as they measure up their chances for the FIFA World Cup.

Bayern Munich set to take on PSG in Champions League semi-final

Speaking of Bayern Munich, the German giants are going for the treble once more. With the chance to win the Bundesliga in their next game, Bayern are also through to the semi-final of the Champions League. The side will be taking on defending champions PSG in the semis.

The two sides will meet on April 29 at the Parc des Princes in Paris for the first leg before they move on to the second leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 7.

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