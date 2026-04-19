KKR vs RR Pitch Report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play?

Kolkata:

The stage is set for the 28th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The game sees Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 19. It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have been one of the most in-form sides in the tournament so far.

With five matches played, the inaugural champions have won four matches and have lost one and currently occupy third place in the standings with eight points to their name.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been going through a horrid campaign in the IPL 2026. With six matches played, the three-time champions have lost five matches, and one of their games has produced no result due to the rain playing spoilsport. They sit in 10th place in the standings with one point to their name.

Eden Gardens pitch report

The surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is generally considered to be a paradise for the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be quite the possibility on such a pitch, and with Royals being in top form with the bat, their top order could prove to be key once more. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

Also Read: