Tim David falls 16 balls short of all-time IPL record, achieves special milestone in RCB vs DC clash

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru swashbuckling middle-order batter Tim David achieved a special milestone during his team's IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 18, but missed out on an all-time record. The hard-hitting Australian finisher scored 26 from 17 balls on a sluggish M.Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch as RCB ended on an under-par 175/8.

While RCB fell 10-15 runs short, David completed his 1000 runs in the Indian cash-rich league. He became the second-fastest player to get to the milestone, going past the likes of Travis Head, Phil Salt and Virender Sehwag, among others.

David took only 560 balls to get to the milestone, 15 quicker than what Head had got to. However, he fell 16 balls short of the all-time record of Andre Russell, who had completed his 1000 runs in 545 deliveries.

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs (in terms of balls taken):

1 - Andre Russell: 545 balls

2 - Tim David: 560 balls

3 - Travis Head: 575 balls

4 - Phil Salt: 575 balls

5 - Heinrich Klaasen: 594 balls

6 - Virender Sehwag: 604 balls

RCB go down to DC in second loss of the season

Meanwhile, RCB lost their second match of the season after going down to the Capitals at Bengaluru. RCB pushed DC to the limits after some brilliant bowling in the death overs and also at the start, but David Miller and Tristan Stubbs took DC home by six wickets on the second last ball of the match.

With 37 needed off the final three overs, Stubbs and Miller unleashed some amazing strokes to take the team closer. DC needed 15 runs off the final over as Romario Shepherd charged in to bowl. He gave only a couple of runs in the first two balls. However, with 13 needed off four balls, Miller went six, six and four to take the team home on the second last ball. With this act, Miller redeemed himself after failing to take DC home against the Gujarat Titans in the last over.