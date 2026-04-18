Stubbs, Rahul and Miller's late blitzkrieg takes Delhi to top four in IPL 2026, RCB suffer second defeat

Bengaluru:

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After two consecutive defeats, the Axar Patel-led side enjoyed a small break and returned to action with a marquee win. They produced a complete show, but of course, there’s plenty of room for improvement, despite the win.

Meanwhile, Batting first, Bengaluru were off to a flyer on a rather sluggish wicket. Phil Salt dictated the play, scoring 63 runs off 38 balls, but he had little support from the other end. Many of the RCB batters found some momentum early on, but they failed to capitalise on it and that bothered the team significantly. Jitesh Sharma, who wanted a bigger role ahead of the season, had the perfect opportunity to get going tonight. However, he could score only 14 runs off 20 balls as RCB posted 175 runs on the board in the first innings.

Delhi bowlers, in the meantime, have benefited from the surface. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar claimed two wickets each as they sucked RCB’s momentum in the middle overs. It was high time for someone from the middle order to play as per the situation, but none could.

What happened in the second innings?

Delhi lost the wicket of Pathum Nissanka early and Karun Nair followed suit soon after that. They were put under pressure early on, but KL Rahul assessed the conditions well and played as per his merit. He looked in good touch before departing for 57 runs. After his dismissal, Tristan Stubbs took over the business and played a vital role in helping DC cross the line.

He made unbeaten 60 runs off 47 balls, but DC were still far from getting the job done. The match had gone into the final over, with the visitors needing 15 runs to win. It was a tricky ask, especially after the first two balls went for just two runs. Flamboyant batter David Miller was heavily struggling in the middle and it looked like RCB were in control of the game. However, the South Africa international soon changed gears, smacked back-to-back sixes and then a four to win the game for Delhi.

With the win, DC moved to fourth on the IPL 2026 points table with six points in five games. RCB, in the meantime, are second with eight points in six games.

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