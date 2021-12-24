Pele released from hospital, will continue tumour treatment

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Pele.

Highlights He was also previously hospitalised for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumour

Pele posted picture on social media saying 'I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family'

The hospital said Pele remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumour

Brazilian football legend Pele was released from the hospital on Thursday and will continue with his colon tumour treatment here.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," the hospital said in a statement. “The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumour that was identified in September.”

Pele, 81, was hospitalised at the start of December for sessions of chemotherapy. He was also previously hospitalised for almost a month after having surgery to remove the tumour.

Later on Thursday, Pele posted a picture on social media from his younger days and said, “the smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family. I’m coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages.”

Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

(Reported by AP)