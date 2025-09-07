'Very strong emotions': Nicolas Jackson opens up on his controversial exit from Chelsea Bayern Munich's latest loanee, Nicolas Jackson, recently came forward and talked about his controversial exit from English club Chelsea FC. He revealed the emotions he felt while leaving the club and admitted excitement over joining Bayern.

The summer transfer window ended with several players leaving and joining new clubs; however, one of the most controversial deals of the window was that of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. In the latter stages of the window, German giants Bayern Munich showed their interest in signing a one-year loan deal for Jackson, in hopes of bringing him to Allianz Arena.

With Jackson arriving in Munich for his medical, reports came forth that Chelsea wants to cancel the move, as their striker Liam Delap had injured himself. However, in the end, the loan deal was completed as Jackson signed as the latest Bayern Munich player.

Speaking on the same, the Senegal forward revealed the strong emotions that he felt about leaving Stamford Bridge but admitted his excitement about playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world in Bayern Munich.

“[There were] very strong emotions, but not for the reasons you might think. I was simply very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world, to discover another league and other great players. At the same time, I was a little sad to leave Chelsea, my teammates, and the fans,” Jackson told TuttoSport.

Ali Barat lambasted Chelsea for the loan move drama

Nicolas Jackson’s agent, Ali Barat, took centre stage and slammed Chelsea FC for all the drama around Jackson’s signing. He opined that everything was ready, and Chelsea taking the agreement back at the final moment was incredibly frustrating.

“Nico was ready, Bayern was ready. We were all aligned on a world-class project. For the agreement to be withdrawn at the final moment is deeply frustrating. But we won’t give up, I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico’s next step reflects his talent ambition and the plan we built together,” Barat was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda via The Sun.