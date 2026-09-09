Borussia Dortmund midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas hospitalised after collapsing on ground during UCL tie

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas collapsed on the ground during their UEFA Champions League match against Spanish side Villarreal. The incident happened in the 25th minute after the Greece international completed a pass and alerted the referee to his distress before lowering himself to the pitch.

Dortmund medical staff attended to the teenager while he remained lying down. He was subsequently carried from the field on a stretcher. Dortmund later confirmed that Karetsas was being taken to hospital for further tests. They also confirmed that Karetsas was suffering from circulatory problems and is responding well under the circumstances.

“Konstantinos Karetsas had to leave the field due to circulatory problems. Kosta is doing well under the circumstances and is on his way to the hospital for further tests,” Dortmund said in a statement.

Karetsas left the field when the score was tied at 0-0. Dortmund eventually secured a 3-2 victory. Villarreal’s Renato Veiga scored an own goal, while Serhou Guirassy scored a brace late in the game to secure three important points.

Real Madrid, Manchester City start UCL campaign with win

Real Madrid opened their 2026-27 UCL campaign against the Scudetto winner Inter Milan. The Italian side put enormous pressure on Los Blancos and created several chances, but Thibaut Courtois once again stole the show with remarkable saves. Meanwhile, Madrid scored twice in 23 minutes after Inter defence made two blunders. Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde were on target before Carlos Augusto pulled one back in the 77th minute of the game.

Manchester City, on the other hand, secured a 2-0 win over Porto. Erling Haaland scored a brace to secure three points. With that, the English club has now moved to the top of the points table. Aston Villa are currently second after a dramatic 3-2 win over Club Brugge.

Real Betis, in the meantime, secured a 3-2 win over Lille OSC. They were trailing 1-0 after an early goal from Ayase Ueda before Marc Bartra scored in the 33rd minute. Lille took a lead again in the 36th minute through Alexsandro Ribeiro. Bartra equalised again in the 43rd minute, before Troy Parrott, who scored the winning goal against Real Madrid in La Liga, scored the decisive goal in the UCL tie.

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