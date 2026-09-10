Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa demands more courage, personality from players

New Delhi:

After a difficult tenure with Real Madrid, Alvaro Arbeloa joined Fulham in the summer as the new head coach of the Premier League side. However, his team suffered three consecutive defeats and is currently in the relegation zone. Next up, the London-based club will face Liverpool on Saturday and ahead of that, the Spanish coach demanded more courage and personality from the players.

He outlined the standards he expects from his players and wants them to play with a more attacking approach and intensity. He also wants the team to maintain the same level of determination regardless of the opponent or circumstances.

“I want a team with a clear identity. I want to see a team that plays with courage and with personality. We want to be a really offensive team, really brave with the ball, and aggressive when we lose it, and ready to attack. I think we need to show that passion, that ambition every game and give everything that we have,” Arbeloa said on JioStar.

Arbeloa explains his summer signings

The Spaniard also addressed the changes made to Fulham’s squad during the summer. The club lost several important members of last season’s group and responded by bringing in players whom Arbeloa believes can strengthen the team and suit his footballing philosophy.

With a number of new arrivals now needing to adjust to their surroundings, Arbeloa identified integration as an important part of his immediate work. He wants the newcomers to establish relationships with their teammates while becoming familiar with his tactical demands.

“If we want to be ambitious, we need to sign players that can improve the squad. We lost some good players from last season, so we had to replace them. We showed that ambition by bringing in quality players who fit our ideas and the way we want to play. The sooner they settle in, the better and the focus is on building chemistry and getting the best out of this group as we move forward. It's about creating a strong unit, understanding each other's movements, and making sure everyone is on the same page. The hard work starts now,” Arbeloa said.

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