'I want to prove a point': Cole Palmer raring to go for Chelsea once more after lengthy injury layoff

The Premier League 2026-27 season has got off to a good start for Chelsea FC. Having played three games in the season, Chelsea have managed to register two wins and registered their first loss against Arsenal as the defending champions defeated their arch-rivals 2-1.

With six points to their name, Chelsea occupy fourth spot in the standings and will hope to put in a good showing in their next game and improve. With the new season, many eyes will be set upon Chelsea’s star man Cole Palmer. One of the best midfielders in the league, Palmer has come back into the side after injury.

The star man has shown glimpses of class in the three games so far, and ahead of the Chelsea’s fourth game, Palmer took centre stage and talked about wanting to prove a point now that he has made a full recovery from his injury.

"Last season was frustrating because injuries kept interrupting my rhythm. When you go out injured, doubts start to creep in. You second-guess every movement; you hesitate because you remember how it felt when it hurt. That kind of mental block can be harder to overcome than the injury itself. But I've moved past that now. I'm fully fit, and my head is clear. I know what I can do on the pitch, and I'm determined to show it this season. I want to prove a point at Chelsea,” Palmer told JioHotstar.

Palmer opened up on his conversation with Xabi Alonso

It is interesting to note that Chelsea are under new head coach Xabi Alonso. After being sacked by Real Madrid, Alonso has taken over the reins at Chelsea, and his side has played positive football so far, and it could be interesting to see if he manages to replicate his success in the Bundesliga in England. Speaking on the same, Palmer opened up on the conversation that he had with Alonso.

"Before the season started, Xabi Alonso told me to just be free on the pitch. He knows what I'm capable of when I'm confident. He wants me to find spaces, move into dangerous areas, and make things happen,” Palmer said.

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