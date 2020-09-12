Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neymar cleared of COVID-19, returns to training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has declared that he is "super happy" to return to training which implied that he has recovered from coronavirus and moved out of isolation.

The 28-year-old striker was one of seven players in the PSG squad who had tested positive recently. The other infected players include Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I went back to training, supper happy #CORONAOUT," the Brazilian posted on his Twitter account on Friday.

Voltei aos treinos, super feliz ... O PAI TA ON 🤪 #CORONAOUT — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 11, 2020

The absence of these key players had weakened Thomas Tuchel's side significantly as the Ligue 1 defending champions launched their title defence with a shocking 0-1 defeat at newly-promoted Lens on Thursday.

The shorthanded German coach had to field several youngsters like 18-year-old league debutants Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo and 20-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the starting line-up in Wednesday's match.

PSG on Friday also announced to have signed right-back Alessandro Florenzi on a one-year loan from Italian Serie A club Roma, adding that they have a purchase option when the loan ends next summer.

Tuchel's team will face a busy schedule in the coming week with a clash against last season's runners-up Marseille on Sunday, followed by Metz at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

