'Needs to liven up': Rio Ferdinand provides words of wisdom to struggling Manchester United goalkeeper

Premier League club Manchester United has got off to a horrid start to the new season. With a 0-1 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford, United followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. With one point in two games, fingers are already being pointed within the squad.

Most of the fingers have been pointed towards 27-year-old Altay Bayindir, who conceded a cheap corner goal against Arsenal, and many came forward to discuss whether United needs a new goalkeeper ahead of the new season. However, club legend Rio Ferdinand recently came forward with advice for the Turkish number 1.

“We look shaky. The goalkeeper [Bayındır] doesn’t fill me with massive confidence. I’ve got to be honest with you, he made a great save in the game from Joshua King. When he came out with his feet, he did really well there,” Ferdinand said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“He needs to liven up. I know that, definitely. I’ll tell you what I’d do, I’d be getting him out on the pitch every day and smashing balls under the crossbar. I don’t think he’s seen enough of that, Declan Rice whipping balls right under his nose. He’s not on his own by the way in lacking a bit of confidence,” he added.

Manchester United take on Burnley next in Premier League

Speaking of Manchester United’s Premier League schedule, the side is all set to take on Burnley next after an EFL Cup clash against Grimsby Town. United will face off against Burnley on August 30, and with no wins in their first two matches, the 20-time champions will be looking to heavily improve.

It could also be interesting to see whether Benjamin Sesko starts for the side; he has featured from the bench in the first two games, and he would be expected to start in the upcoming clash.

