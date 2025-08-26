Who is Rio Ngumoha? Liverpool's 16-year-old prodigy scripts history on Premier League debut vs Newcastle Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool’s 16-year-old winger, made headlines by scoring a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle, becoming one of the youngest Premier League scorers. A former Chelsea academy talent, he turned out to be a super sub for Arne Slot against the Magpies.

Liverpool’s thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle United wasn’t just a momentous early-season victory, it also marked a major personal milestone for Rio Ngumoha, a 16-year-old prodigy who has now joined elite company in Premier League history. As he netted the winning goal deep into stoppage time, Ngumoha etched his name alongside legends like Wayne Rooney and James Milner as one of the youngest players to ever score in the league.

Notably, only three players have scored a goal as a 16-year-old in Premier League history. Rooney did it for Everton in 2002, when he was 16 years and 360 days old, while Milner achieved the record for Liverpool vs Sunderland.

The man of the hour, Ngumoha and his rise to the top

Ngumoha is an English footballer of Nigerian heritage, known for his flair, vision, and creativity well beyond his years. Born on August 29, 2008, he first made waves in the Chelsea academy, where he spent eight formative years developing his skills. His performances at the youth level caught the eye of several top clubs, but it was Liverpool who managed to secure his signature. The move reportedly frustrated Chelsea, who had earmarked him as a ‘generational talent.’

Playing primarily as a winger or attacking midfielder, Ngumoha has already been recognised at the national level, representing England at the U-15, U-16, and U-17 tiers. Those who’ve followed his rise describe him as a dynamic player, combining quick feet with a sharp footballing brain and the ability to impact games in the final third, traits that were all on display in his dramatic late winner at St. James’ Park.

Notably, 1Ngumoha made his senior debut for Liverpool in January 2025 during an FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley, where he became the youngest player to start a first-team game for the club at just 16 years and 135 days. Now, with his first Premier League goal just days before his 17th birthday, he’s further validating the hype surrounding him.