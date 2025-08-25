'There is no better quality player in India than Sunil Chettri': India coach Khalid Jamil Sunil Chhetri was left out of India's squad for the national camp for the CAFA Nations Cup, with the coach Khalid Jamil saying that it was just a preparatory tournament for the crucial Asian Cup qualifiers matches in October.

New Delhi:

Newly-appointed India football head coach Khalid Jamil feels that there is no better player in India than the talisman Sunil Chhetri, even if he is 41. Chhetri was not picked in India's national camp for the CAFA Nations Cup that starts on August 29, with the coach saying that this was a preparatory tournament for the crucial Asian Cup qualifiers matches in October.

"There is no better quality player in India than him. So, when he is available, why not? We need his experience. He is a legend and he has given so much to the nation for so many years," Jamil said during his first press conference as India head coach, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Chhetri hung up his boots from international football in June last year after playing against Kuwait but returned for national duty in March this year on request from then head coach Manolo Marquez, who had asked him to help the team in the Asian Cup qualifiers third round.

The 41-year-old has played in four matches since then and has scored once, during India's 3-0 win over Maldives. On being asked if Chhetri wants to play the Asian Cup qualifying matches next year, Jamil replied, "If he wants to play, then why not? He has done well last year as well. He has scored goals."

Jamil opens on delay in signing contract with AIFF

The head coach spoke about the 10-day delay in signing the AIFF contract. He was named India head coach on August 1 but penned the deal on August 12. "I was busy with Durand Cup matches (for Jamshedpur FC).

I was thinking that I will focus on one place, the club or the nation. That's why there was a little gap.

"The Durand Cup matches were continuous. I requested the management (of Jamshedpur FC). They said, no, first you must go for the nation, no problem. That's why there was a little delay.

"I didn't have a second thought about taking up the India head coach job."