Manchester United reach agreement with RB Leipzig for striker Benjamin Sesko: Reports Premier League club Manchester United have reportedly secured the services of RB Leipzig's ace striker Benjamin Sesko on a multi-year deal. Sesko is set to undergo his medical and will be unveiled as the club's latest signing soon.

MANCHESTER:

After weeks of speculation, 20-time Premier League winners Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig over the transfer of their star striker Benjamin Sesko. The deal is worth Rs 8,67,10,92,430, and the star striker will be looking to light Old Trafford on fire in the upcoming season.

With the move agreed upon, Sesko flew to Manchester for his medical, and the player is expected to be unveiled as the new star on August 9. It is worth noting that there was quite a tussle over Sesko between Manchester and Newcastle United. However, the Slovenian professional always wanted to play for the Red Devils.

Interestingly, United have already signed the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and with a revamped attack ahead of the new season, the side will be looking to improve upon their performances from the previous season and hopefully finish in the top four to secure Champions League football.

Sesko’s career in numbers

Notably, Sesko is currently Europe’s top goal scorer under the age of 23. Ahead of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and many more, the striker has established himself within elite company, and after tearing it up in the Bundesliga, he will aim to try his hand out in the Premier League as well.

In the 2024/25 Bundesliga season, Sesko scored 13 goals and accumulated five assists in the 31 games that he played for RB Leipzig. Despite not scoring in bulk, the 22-year-old’s build, finesse, and flamboyancy were enough to convince Manchester United to secure his services ahead of the new season.

Quick, strong, and a very real threat in the air, Sesko could be the perfect fit for United and just the player that they needed up front to help them get back to their glory days.

