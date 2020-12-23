'Manchester United: For The Glory': A visual delight for Red Devils' supporters

Image Source : MANCHESTER UNITED: FOR THE GLORY The documentary largely focusses on the Manchester United sides under two of the club's most influential managers - Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United is a club that needs no introduction. It has won the most league titles in England, and has been home to few of the greatest footballers to have graced the pitch throughout generations. From 1986 to 2013, the 'Red Devils', as the club is popularly known around the world, saw the emergence of one of the most successful managers in football history - Sir Alex Ferguson, who continues to hold the record for most trophies for a club in England.

And so, it only seemed fair that the rich legacy of the club was archived into an hour-long documentary, which traces United's humble beginnings and the gradual rise to glory.

The 64-minute long documentary directed by Matt Salmon uses rare footages and images which are a collector's delight, and a treasure for Manchester United fans across the world. It showcases the early days of the club when it was called the 'Newton Heath LYR F.C.', and draws the story of its eventual rechristening as 'Manchester United' in 1902.

The documentary largely focusses on the Manchester United sides under two of the club's most influential managers - Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson.

After a brief introduction to the club, it narrates the formation of 'Busby Babes'; the famous Manchester United side in the 1950s under Busby, and the horrific Munich Air Disaster of 1958 which claimed the lives of eight players and many staff members. The documentary, then, proceeds to highlight the eventual regrouping and rise of the club led by Busby, which also saw the emergence of club stalwarts like Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best, among others.

It broadly covers the club's golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson, during which Manchester United won 38 trophies (Major honours include 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups, and 2 UEFA Champions League titles).

A story about Manchester United shall remain incomplete without touching down upon its rich tradition to promote homegrown players. The documentary narrates the emergence of a host of world class footballers at Old Trafford throughout generations, including the likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes, among others.

'Manchester United: For The Glory' ends with the club's downfall post the retirement of Sir Alex in 2013. In the seven years since, United have failed to win the Premier League or the Champions League title.

The documentary is a visual delight which invokes nostalgia among the Manchester United fans. It is a simplistic narration of the story of Manchester United which is complimented by relevant historic footages and images, which adds to the supporters' fervour.

(Manchester United: For the Glory’ is streaming on Discovery Plus)