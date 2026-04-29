Kanteerava Stadium turns white after heavy hailstorm in Bengaluru | WATCH

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru witnessed a rare and startling weather moment on Wednesday when a sudden hailstorm turned the Sree Kanteerava Stadium almost entirely white. For a brief period, the football ground looked nothing like a typical April afternoon in the city.

Videos of the scene went viral on social media, with many surprised at how the stadium resembled a winter setting. The visuals drew comparisons to snow-covered venues in Europe, something far removed from Bengaluru’s usual climate.

What made the moment stand out even more was the timing. The city had been experiencing rising heat in recent weeks, making the abrupt shift all the more dramatic.

The change came after an intense spell of rain swept across parts of Bengaluru, bringing heavy hail along with it. The hailstones piled up rapidly, covering sections of the playing surface and giving it a snow-like look within minutes. Clips circulating on social media captured the speed of the transformation, showing how quickly the ground turned white.

The weather system wasn’t limited to one location. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, heavy rain lashed the area as well, pointing to a wider disturbance affecting the city.

Sudden change in weather

In the days leading up to this, Bengaluru had been dealing with unusually warm conditions. Temperatures had climbed to around 36 degrees Celsius, higher than what is typically expected in April. The sudden arrival of hail in such conditions highlighted how unstable the weather has become.

Across Karnataka, the heat has been even more severe. Several parts of the northern and central regions have reported temperatures in the mid-40s, with some areas crossing 46 degrees Celsius earlier this month.

For many in Bengaluru, the hailstorm offered a short-lived break from the heat. At the same time, it left behind a striking reminder of how unpredictable the weather can be, shifting from peak summer conditions to scenes that looked almost like winter in a matter of hours.

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