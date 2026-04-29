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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live: When and where to watch UCL semi-final on TV and stream online in India?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are all set to take on each other in the second semi-final of the ongoing UEFA Champions League. Ahead of the game, let us have a look at where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcast details of the clash.

Arsenal FC
Arsenal FC Image Source : AP
Madrid (Spain):

The stage is set for the second semi-final of the ongoing UEFA Champions League. The clash sees Atletico Madrid taking on Arsenal at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on April 30. The two sides will hope to put in a good showing in the first leg and finish the game tonight. 

It is worth noting that Arsenal reached the semi-final of the tournament after defeating Sporting CP in the quarters. Mikel Arteta’s side barely qualified for the semis and will hope for an improved showing against Madrid as they look to get their hands on their first-ever Champions League title. 

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are in search of their maiden Champions League title. The side defeated FC Barcelona in the quarter-final and will aim for another good showing as Simeone’s men look to get their hands on the prestigious title, something that has eluded them for years. 

Also Read: 'We have to win': Vincent Kompany backs Bayern Munich to see off PSG after legendary semi-final clash in Paris

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Broadcast Details

When is the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal match?

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal will be played on Thursday, April 30.

At what time does the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal match begin?

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal match being played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal football match will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid

Where can you watch the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal match on TV in India?

The match between Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal football match online on the SonyLiv app and website.

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