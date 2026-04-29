'We have to win': Vincent Kompany backs Bayern Munich to see off PSG after legendary semi-final clash in Paris

Paris:

Bayern Munich and PSG took each other on in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The two sides met at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 29, and what unfolded left the fans stunned. Both teams put forth a performance of a lifetime, with PSG coming out on top in the first leg.

It is worth noting that the hosts were leading 5-2 until the 60th minute. The next 10 minutes of the game belonged to Bayern Munich, who scored two goals in quick succession, helping themselves to a score of 5-4.

Interestingly, both teams will now meet in the second leg of the semi-final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 7, and that clash will decide who moves on to the final of the marquee tournament. After the legendary clash, FC Bayern manager Vincent Kompany came forward and backed his side to turn it around in the second leg.

“When two teams with such an approach meet, something like today can happen. I think we could have scored two or three more goals. We were often in front of PSG’s goal, but what we need to improve is our defensive organisation when we lose the ball. We didn’t always look good there and allowed our opponents to counter too easily," Kompany said after the game.

"Now we have to win at home, but we’ve done that very often before. We need 75,000 fans next week and an atmosphere like against Real Madrid, maybe even more,” he added.

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Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid in the second semi-final

Speaking of the Champions League, the second semi-final of the tournament sees Arsenal taking on Atletico Madrid. Both sides lock horns on May 30 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the upcoming clash.

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