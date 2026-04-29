PSG vs Bayern Champions League semifinal rewrite record books with epic clash

New Delhi:

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich produced one of the most epic clashes in the Champions League after producing a nine-goal feast in the first leg of the semifinal at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, April 28. The holders edged past the Bavarians 5-4 as both sides produced a risk-free and intent-filled game-play, which has rewritten the record books.

The nine goals scored in the match are the most in a Champions League semifinal ever. The five goals that were scored in the opening half - three by the hosts and two by the visitors - are also the most in a semifinal or final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the nine goals are also the second most-ever in Champions League knockout history, after Bayern's 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona in the 2020 quarterfinals. Moreover, this game also marked the first instance of both teams scoring four goals each in a knockout match since 2008, when Chelsea and Liverpool produced a 4-4 quarterfinal.

Champions League semifinal - As it happened

Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck twice each, while Joao Neves struck once for the Les Parisiens, while Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz were on the scoring sheets for the Bavarians.

First half's five-goal feast

The first half saw five goals being scored with PSG being 3-2 up. It all started when Kane converted from a spot kick in the 17th minute after Diaz was brought down in the area. The highly-rated Kvaratskhelia restored parity in the 24th with a curler to the bottom right corner. The hosts took the lead when Neves angled a header from a corner to the right in the 33rd minute.

Olise equalised the things for Bayern when Olise put one into the back of the nets after bursting into the area before the Luis Enrique side went up again from a Dembele spot kick, following a VAR handball on a Canada defender, Alphonso Davies.

Second half lives up to the first half billing

While the first half was highly fascinating, the second one matched foot for foot. The defending champions scored two quick goals, with Kvaratskhelia scoring from one in the near post, and then Dembele found another one past Manuel Neuer after a ricochet from the inside of the post.

Just when it looked like PSG would win big, Bayern struck back. Upamecano got a slight touch from a Joshua Kimmich free-kick onto the right as the visitors pulled one back before Diaz scored the fourth one as the high-scoring contest ended in 5-4 with all to play for in the second leg at the Allianz Arena next week.