Italy fail to qualify for third straight FIFA World Cup after losing to Bosnia in shootout

Bosnia:

Four-time champions Italy have missed out on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive edition after losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the playoff final in Zenica on Tuesday. With this loss, Italy have become the first former champions to fail to qualify for three straight World Cups in history, even as none of the team's current players have ever participated in the tournament.

To think that Italy were leading 1-0 in the game on the back of Moise Kean's goal until the 79th minute would be hurting them even more. Haris Tabakovic of Bosnia equalized with only 11 minutes left in the game. Moreover, Italy also played with only 10 players for the last 79 minutes of the clash, including the extra time.

The game went down to penalty shootout after neither team managed to score in the extra 30 minutes. But Italy's Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante missed their penalties while Esmir Bajraktarevic of Bosnia converted the decisive penalty to knock the former champions out.

Italy have not played in the FIFA World Cup since 2014

The latest ouster means the 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 champions will now go at least 16 years without even playing a single game at soccer's biggest event. After winning the trophy in 2006, they were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stages in 2010 and 2014 before failing to qualify for the next two editions. They have now missed out on qualifying for the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup as well. The only other World Cup Italy didn't qualify for was back in 1958.

Meanwhile, Bosnia make a comeback to the FIFA World Cup 12 years after making their debut in 2014. They will be in Group B for the summer's event alongside co-host Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

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