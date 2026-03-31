Ryan Williams set new record as India beat Hong Kong in final AFC Asian Cup qualifier match

Kochi:

India signed off from their AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a win, overcoming Hong Kong 2-1 in Kochi. The match belonged to debutant Ryan Williams, who wasted little time in making an impression, finding the net inside four minutes to register the quickest goal ever scored by an Indian in men’s football.

Notably, the early breakthrough lifted the tempo, with India’s attacking unit continuing to press forward. Williams, deployed in a prominent role, combined effectively with Manvir Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Liston Colaco to stretch the opposition defence. His goal came from a sharp first-time finish after being set up by Manvir, setting the tone for the evening.

On the other hand, Williams’ inclusion came after FIFA cleared his switch in national allegiance, allowing him to represent India. Having not featured for Australia at senior level, the match marked his first appearance in international football.

How did the match progress for India?

Despite operating with a reshuffled midfield, India managed to maintain control for long spells. Anwar Ali and Apuia handled responsibilities in the middle of the park, coping with phases of pressure while ensuring the side remained organised.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with India striking early once again. Akash Mishra added a second goal shortly after the restart, reacting quickest inside the box following a long throw from Rahul Bheke that caused confusion in the Hong Kong defence. Notably, the finish marked Mishra’s first goal for the senior national team.

Hong Kong responded midway through the half when Everton Camargo capitalised on a defensive lapse to reduce the deficit. The goal shifted momentum briefly, forcing India to absorb pressure as the visitors pushed for an equaliser. Opportunities to extend the lead did come, including chances that fell to Ashique Kuruniyan, but they went unconverted. As the game moved into its final stages, India focused on holding their shape and managing the tempo.

The result ensured India ended their campaign with five points, having recorded one win and two draws. While progression was already out of reach, the performance offered a positive note, particularly with the emergence of a new attacking option in Williams.