India to face Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship in Maldives

New Delhi:

India are set to face Pakistan in their SAFF U20 Championship on Thursday, March 26, as the rivals will be up against each other at the National Football Stadium in Malé, the capital of the Maldives. The Indian U20 football team will aim to kick off their campaign with a strong victory, while for Pakistan, it will be a ‘do or die’ encounter.

India is in Group B alongside Pakistan and Bangladesh. With only two matches to play, even a single win could almost secure a spot in the semifinals. India will face Bangladesh on March 28. It’s worth noting that Bangladesh defeated Pakistan 2-0 in their opening match, adding extra pressure on Pakistan to win. This means India must avoid a hiccup against Pakistan.

India look to begin tournament on high note

Indian team coach Mahesh Gawali said ahead of the match that India vs. Pakistan is always a big game, but for us, it’s like any other match. "India versus Pakistan is always a big match, but for us, we are treating it like any other game. Every match is important for us. So the focus is on starting the tournament well and making a positive beginning," said India U20 coach Mahesh Gawali. "At the same time, we need to be cautious and play with composure and discipline," he added.

Expecting an exciting contest

India enter this tournament as a favourite, having won the title four times - in 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2025. Pakistan are known for their physical style of play and will try to disrupt India’s rhythm. However, the team lacks experience, as many players will be playing only their second international match. The India vs. Pakistan clash is not just a battle for prestige but also a key match that could determine the path to the semifinals. Fans can expect a tough and intense contest between the two teams.

India's 23-member squad for SAFF U20 Championship Maldives 2026:

Goalkeepers: Alsabith ST, Pranav Sundarraman, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Jodric Abranches, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Roshan Singh Thangjam, Usham Singh Thoungamba, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Md Arbash, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam.

Forwards: Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Samson Ahongshangbam, Tanbir Dey.

Head coach: Mahesh Gawali

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