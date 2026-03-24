Australian-born Ryan Williams likely to make India debut, named in squad for AFC Hong Kong qualifier

New Delhi:

Ryan Williams, the Australian-born striker, is likely to make his India debut after being named in the squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Hong Kong on March 31 in Kochi. Williams, who has his roots in India, was named in Khalid Jamil's 23-member squad after FIFA cleared his change of association.

Williams was part of the Indian preparatory camp for the Bangladesh qualifier; however, as his documentation was pending, he wasn't included in the line-up. Now, as the formalities are done, he is in line to make his debut against Hong Kong.

Williams' mother hails from Anglo-Indian family

Meanwhile, Williams' India link is due to her mother, who hailed from an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai. He is now set to become the second foreign-born player of Indian origin to play for India. The first was Japan-born Arata Izumi, who represented the Blue Tigers between 2013 and 2014.

He is a dynamic attacker who currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. Williams renounced his Australian passport in 2025 to play for India.

A dive into Williams' career

He was born in Perth in 1993 and went to England to begin his professional career, joining Portsmouth's academy in 2010. He stepped up to the senior team the following year, debuting against Middlesbrough, and later had spells with clubs including Fulham and Barnsley.

Internationally, Williams represented Australia at the youth level, taking part in the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He made a single senior appearance for Australia in a 2019 friendly against South Korea—a non-competitive match that left him eligible to change his national allegiance under FIFA regulations.

India look to end qualifiers on high note

India are already out of the Asian Cup qualification but will be looking for a strong end to their campaign with eyes on the future. India coach Jamil noted the same in his statement. "This is a good opportunity for us to build for the future," India head coach Jamil stated in a release.

"We have a lot of promising players coming through, who are currently with the U20 and U23 national teams, playing in the SAFF U20 Championship in the Maldives, and the U23 Tri-Nation in Arunachal Pradesh. Our assistant coach, Mahesh, is himself leading the U20s, which will help us familiarise them with the system we have in place here with the senior team."

India have kicked off their camp in Kochi as 20 players and the staff assembled. Defender Anwar Ali, midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, and forward Edmund Lalrindika will join the squad later. The three players played against Mohammedan Sporting Club on Monday will be with the be with the Blue Tigers later on Tuesday.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams.

Head coach: Khalid Jamil.