Chelsea vs FC Barcelona Live: Where to watch UEFA Champions League clash on TV and stream online in India?

London:

The stage is set for a marquee clash in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Two-time champions Chelsea FC face off against five-time winners FC Barcelona at Stamford Bridge. The two sides will lock horns at Stamford Bridge in London for the clash on November 26.

It is worth noting that both Chelsea and Barcelona are neck-and-neck in the Champions League standings. Barcelona sit in 11th place with two wins, one draw, and one loss in four matches. The side has seven points to its name, and they will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Chelsea sit just below Barcelona in the standings in 12th place. The side also has seven points to its name but is below in the standings due to an inferior goal difference. With the marquee clash right around the corner, both sides will hope for a good game, as they aim to move further up in the standings.

Chelsea vs FC Barcelona Broadcast Details.

When is Chelsea vs FC Barcelona match?

Chelsea vs FC Barcelona will be played on Wednesday, November 26.

At what time does the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona match begin?

The Chelsea vs FC Barcelona match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona match being played?

The Chelsea vs FC Barcelona football match will be played at Stamford Bridge in Lodon.

Where can you watch the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona match on TV in India?

The match between Chelsea vs FC Barcelona will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Chelsea vs FC Barcelona football match online on SonyLiv.

