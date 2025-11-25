Shaun Pollock heaps massive praise on South Africa following stellar showing in Test series against India Former South Africa cricketer Shaun Pollock recently came forward and lauded his side for their brilliant performance across the two Tests against team India, ahead of day 4 of the second Test in Guwahati.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa have been in complete command of the ongoing two-game Test series between the Proteas and India. It is worth noting that South Africa after registering a brilliant win in the first Test of the series, is dominating the hosts in the second Test as well.

With day 4 of the second Test approaching, South Africa holds a lead of 314 runs and will be looking to post a big total on the board for team India to chase down as the Proteas look to clinch the series and script history.

Speaking of their performance, former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock came forward and heaped praise on his side for performing exceptionally well throughout the series.

"I suppose the one thing not making India follow-on is that they’ll be setting India something. If they chase down 450, I would be very surprised at what we’ve seen. It’s all about points for the WTC now. Coming on this tour, if you said South Africa could walk away with 24 points on a tour of India, they would have jumped and bitten your hand off," he told Cricbuzz.

Pollock backed South Africa to continue their run of form

Furthermore, Pollock talked about how the defending WTC champions have been in brilliant form in the longest format, and after the series, they can go on to do well against Sri Lanka as well.

"Particularly after the last WTC final, where they got there and people said, ‘Who have they beaten and where they played’. You look at it now, you go to Pakistan, you draw the series and you come to India, you get two wins if it goes according to plan. Then you head to Sri Lanka where you can do some damage as well. That would be huge,” Pollock said.

