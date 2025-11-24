India women win Kabaddi World Cup for second consecutive time, defeat Chinese Taipei in final The Indian Women's team lifted the World Cup title for the second consecutive time, defeating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in the final. The World Cup was played in Dhaka as the Indian team emerged victorious, remaining unbeaten in all the matches they played.

Dhaka:

The Indian women's team created history today in Dhaka, winning their second straight Kabaddi World Cup by putting on a strong show in the final. The Indian team defeated Chinese Taipei in the final 35-28 to lift the World Cup, even as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. For the unversed, a total of 11 countries took part in the World Cup as the women in blue further proved their strength in the sport.

India defeated Thailand (65-20), hosts Bangladesh (43-18), Germany 63-22), and Uganda (51-16) in the league stage before getting the better of Iran by a margin of 33-21 in the semifinal. Interestingly, their opponents in the final, Chinese Taipei, also marched into the final, undefeated. They registered wins over Kenya, Nepal, Iran, Tanzania, and Poland before winning against Bangladesh in the semis.

However, they fell short against India in the final to finish as the well-deserved runners-up of the Kabaddi World Cup.

Indian women's team showered with praise

After the Indian women's team's heroics in the World Cup, Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh was delighted and congratulated the team for their stellar show. "The women’s team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former India player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff," he said.

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur also lauded the team for defending the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. He also hoped that the team would continue to grow in the near future to achieve big results. "It is a very proud moment for India as the women's team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka.

Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women's kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come," he said.