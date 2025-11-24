First time in 30 years! Team India's massive streak in danger in Guwahati Test against South Africa The Indian batters' shoddy display in the ongoing Test series against South Africa has put their massive home streak in danger. Given the way the Guwahati Test is panning out, the batters will have their task cut out on the last couple of days, with the pitch already playing a lot of tricks.

Guwahati:

South Africa are currently dominating the ongoing Test match against India in Guwahati. The hosts are a long way behind in the game, and only a miracle would help them level the two-match series. Moreover, it has been an abject display from the Indian batters in this series, and the batsmen will have a huge task in the fourth innings to make amends on a crumbling surface at the Barsapara Stadium.

189,93 and 201. These are India's scores in this series so far, while South Africa amassed 489 runs in the first innings of the ongoing second Test. India are set to get a huge target to chase in the fourth innings and it will need the home team to continue their streak of the last 30 years to have any chance of even saving the game in Guwahati.

Yes, India's 30-year-old streak is in danger of being broken as none of the batters have scored a century so far. If India's second innings also ends without a single century, then for the first time in the last 30 years, none of the Indian batters will have registered a ton in a home Test series.

Not long ago, India plundered runs at home against the West Indies and also won the series 2-0. However, little did anyone know that South Africa would dominate the hosts the way they are doing and leave their batters gasping for breath in their own den.

Can any Indian batter step up for the challenge?

With veterans retiring almost together, India's Test team is in shambles at the moment, and Shubman Gill's injury has only made things worse for them. However, there is a chance for the younger crop of the Indian batter to prove their mettle in the toughest of conditions in Guwahati. If they manage to notch up a fourth innings ton, which is considered almost impossible in Asia, it would go a long way in helping their confidence, and more importantly, retaining their place in the Indian team. But the big question is - Will they be able to do it?

