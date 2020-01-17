Transfer Window: Ashley Young set to join Inter Milan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United defender Ashley Young is set to leave the club after nine years.

Senior Manchester United footballer Ashley Young is all set to join Italian side Inter Milan for a reported 1.28 million pound (1.5 million euros) fee, which United have agreed for the defender.

According to a BBC Sport report, the deal has an add-on fee, which will be activated if Inter win Serie A this season.

The 34-year-old had in the past expressed his desire to move to Italy and if the deal is finalised, it will draw curtains to Young's eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford.

Young has made 18 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United this season, but started only 10 Premier League matches. In total, he has turned out 261 times for United.