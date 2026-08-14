Churchill Brothers buys Jamshedpur FC for merely Rs 100, likely to play upcoming ISL

Jamshedpur:

Tata Steel has agreed to transfer its entire stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the company behind Jamshedpur FC, to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited for a nominal consideration of Rs 100.

The decision was approved by Tata Steel’s Committee of Directors, which was constituted by the company’s board. The transaction covers all 4.08 crore equity shares held by Tata Steel in JFSPL, representing its 100 per cent ownership of the subsidiary. The shares have a face value of Rs 10 each.

Tata Steel and Churchill Brothers have subsequently signed a share purchase agreement outlining the terms of the proposed transaction. The deal, however, is not complete yet and will require approval from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Notably, JFSPL recorded a turnover of Rs 32.23 crore during the financial year 2025-26.

Churchill could play ISL

The proposed takeover would bring Churchill Brothers into the Indian Super League, especially after Jamshedpur’s exit. As per a report on Revsportz, two major companies had made definitive approaches for Jamshedpur FC before circumstances led to Tata Steel agreeing to sell the club to Churchill Brothers.

Tata Steel said the agreement will allow the club’s players and coaching staff to continue their careers in club football.

“Churchill Brothers is a club with real history in Indian football, and we are glad that this agreement gives our players and coaches the opportunity to continue playing club football,” said DB Sundara Ramam, Vice-President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel.

The company will retain its focus on grassroots football through the Tata Football Academy and its youth development programmes. The academy has produced more than 150 players who have gone on to represent India, including 26 national team captains across different age groups.

Tata Steel also plans to continue investing in Jamshedpur’s sports infrastructure. Its work with the AIFF includes efforts to modernise the city’s youth football ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the proposed ownership change marks a significant shift for Jamshedpur FC, with the club set to move from Tata Steel’s ownership to a football institution with a long-standing presence in Indian football, subject to the required regulatory approval.

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