'Second place is meaningless, it's just first for losers': Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Inter Milan are currently at the third position in the Serie A table, being a point behind the second-placed Atalanta and seven points behind leaders Juventus.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said that he doesn't want his players to be satisfied by the club's potential second-place finish in the ongoing Serie A. After being held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina, Inter are now a point behind second-placed Atalanta and seven points behind leaders Juventus.

"Second place is meaningless in my eyes, it's just first for losers," Conte told Sky Sport Italia post-game on Wednesday.

"Some settle for that, but not me. I don't want my players to settle for that either," he added.

Juventus are on course to their ninth successive Serie A title and the first three title victories of this run came with Conte at the helm of the club. Conte has since won the Premier League with Chelsea before taking charge at Inter.

Conte said that Fiorentina deserved praise for the way they played and he is not complaining about his players' commitment.

"It was a good game, we played with the right intensity and passing moves, but were unlucky when hitting the woodwork twice," he said.

"I can't complain when the lads put in this desire and we even risked losing it at the end through our sheer desire to win. Fiorentina deserve credit for a very good defensive performance.

"When you drop points, there are always things that have gone wrong. We are trying to develop a killer instinct and I am happy if my players are disappointed at this draw, because that shows my work is bearing fruit.

"Every game is a test to prove that we are growing. I think this team hasn't reaped what it sowed this season, aside from securing a Champions League place with several rounds to spare," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage