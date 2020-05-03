Image Source : GETTY IMAGES River Plate open to Gonzalo Higuain return

River Plate could make a bid to sign Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, according to the Argentinian club's sporting director, Enzo Francescoli.

Higuain is tied to Juventus until 2021, however, River have not ruled out an attempt to repatriate their former player in the coming weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Obviously he has to have a desire to return," the Ole news portal quoted Francescoli as saying.

"It will depend on him and his plans. He is very important to River. He grew up here and his father also played for the club."

Higuain began his professional career at River and scored 15 goals in 41 matches for the Buenos Aires side before moving to Real Madrid in January 2007.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 75 times for Argentina, retired from international football in March last year, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

Meanwhile, Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala, who is one footballer who has had the honour of playing with both Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, believes that they are two footballing giants.

Speaking on '90 minutes' with Fox Sports, the former player spoke about the two names which have shone on the football stage like diamonds.

"I played with both of them, with Diego I was taking my first steps. They are two footballing giants, and when he retires, Messi will be remembered. I don't know if it'll be like Diego, it doesn't matter. They are different. Diego was pure art in all his mannerisms, Messi a Speedy González who carries the ball two centimetres from his foot," he had said.

