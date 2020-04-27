Premier League targets return behind closed doors in June

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Premier League seems committed to completing the remaining 92 matches to meet the UEFA's recommendation.

The Premier League is targetting a June return although behind closed doors as the organisers will have a further talk this week over the matter.

A conference of all the 20 clubs are expected to happen on Friday but for the resumption to take place, Premier League would require government approval. The government is slated to have its next review meeting regarding the coronavirus lockdown on May 7.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Monday: "I ask you to contain your impatience." He also added that the nation is "making progress" and "beginning to turn the tide" against the pandemic.

Not just Premier League, government will look at every criterion before giving a green signal to staging sports events in the country which would include arrangements of testing each players and club authorities and ensuring no fan gathering outside stadiums regarding the matches.

Premier League will also have to look into the matter of whether the season will resume at approved stadiums or a neutral venue such as St George's Park. The League seems committed to completing the remaining 92 matches to meet the UEFA's recommendation.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage