Michael Carrick's future uncertain after 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth; Man Utd fans don't blame him though

New Delhi:

Michael Carrick’s position as Manchester United head coach is under growing threat after a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. It extended the club’s winless run to eight matches across all competitions, prompting renewed discussions among senior figures at Old Trafford over his future.

Notably, United endured another difficult outing on Sunday as goals from Rayan and Marcus Tavernier put Bournemouth in control before half-time. Evanilson added a third in the second half, leaving the hosts with little response as supporters voiced their frustration at the final whistle.

Meanwhile, the result deepened an already troubled period for Carrick, whose team had entered the fixture looking to recover from a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. On the other hand, the Red Devils have not won a Premier League match since beating newly promoted Ipswich 5-2 on August 30. They now sit 16th on the points table, 14 points behind the leaders.

What’s Carrick’s future?

Carrick initially took charge on an interim basis in January following Ruben Amorim’s departure. He secured the permanent position in May after guiding United to Champions League qualification with a run that culminated in a third-place league finish.

Sunday’s defeat has placed that progress under scrutiny. Carrick also left captain Bruno Fernandes out of the starting line-up after the midfielder questioned his tactical approach following the loss in Italy. After the game, the coach described the decision as a footballing choice rather than disciplinary action.

In the meantime, the supporters made their dissatisfaction clear during the Bournemouth game. A banner bearing the word “standards”, featuring former United captains Roy Keane, Eric Cantona and Bryan Robson, appeared as the players left the pitch at half-time. Fans also directed their anger towards the Glazer family and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

After the game, the fans gave an ovation to Carrick despite the defeat, but once he headed back to the pavilion, there were very loud boos for the players. That clearly indicates that the fans are completely in support of the head coach, but demand more responsibility from the players.

Carrick unsure about future

Carrick offered no indication that he knew whether he would remain in charge for next Saturday’s trip to Chelsea. “The responsibility is mine. What else can I say really right now? I totally understand the situation. I'm not expecting anything either way. I love this place and I'll always do what I feel is going to be the best for the football club,” he said.

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