Thibaut Courtois ruled out of El Classico; Real Madrid confirm development just hours before playing Barcelona

Barcelona:

Real Madrid have been dealt a late blow ahead of their El Clasico meeting with Barcelona, as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is ruled out of Sunday's fixture after falling ill with flu. The club confirmed the Belgian's absence in an official statement, announcing that Ukrainian youngster Illia Voloshyn had been brought into the squad as cover.

Meanwhile, Courtois' withdrawal leaves Madrid facing a crucial match without their regular first-choice goalkeeper as they seek to reduce Barcelona's six-point advantage. As things stand, Andriy Lunin is the leading candidate to start in goal in Courtois' place. The Ukraine international has previously stepped into the spotlight for Madrid and the responsibility now rests on him to deliver in one of the season's most significant fixtures.

Notably, the timing of Courtois' illness presents an added challenge for Madrid, especially given the importance of the contest to the La Liga title race. His performances in demanding matches have made him a key figure for the club, particularly through his ability to produce decisive saves when opponents threaten.

Restructure in defence?

Without the Belgian, Madrid will need their defensive unit to provide greater protection in front of goal. Ibrahima Konate and Antonio Rudiger could pair up in the heart of defence, while Fede Valverde and Marc Cucurella are expected to start as fullbacks.

Aurelien Tchouameni is a definite starter in midfield and Arda Guler could have been one of the options to partner him. However, with Courtois not there, Jose Mourinho could prioritise playing Eduardo Camavinga and Guler on the right flank. It will allow the team to have much better defensive control.

Massive test for Madrid defence

Barcelona's forward line, featuring Lamine Yamal and Raphinha alongside Anthony Gordon, could pose a stern examination for the replacement goalkeeper. The home side's ability to press high will also place importance on Madrid's composure when playing out from the back, making Lunin's distribution a potential factor in the contest.

For Madrid, the challenge extends beyond finding a replacement for Courtois. The team must adjust its defensive approach without a goalkeeper whose presence and shot-stopping have provided reassurance in difficult situations.

The late change leaves Madrid with little time to prepare for the adjustment, although Lunin's previous experience with the club offers an option familiar to the squad. He has played four Classico’s in his career, winning three, but against Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, it’s going to be a tough ask for the keeper.

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